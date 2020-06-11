Autoplay Caption

Contact Us:

(270) 783-4500

info@thekychiro.com

Book Your Appointment

https://www.facebook.com/Sterlingchiro/

Opening Hours

Monday - Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM; 3:00 - 6:00PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM; 2:00 - 4:00PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM; 3:00 - 6:00PM

Friday: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Helping you feel better faster for good.

A whole new approach to health. By focusing on the cause of the problem, we can restore the body to its original state of well being and health. With misalignments (subluxations), the nervous system is impacted by decreasing strength, function, and range of motion. Over time, the affliction on the body creates warnings or pain signals to get your attention. We at Sterling Chiropractic want to help you by locating and removing subluxations in order to return you to things of importance, your life. Call us today so we can help you succeed!

Meet Dr. Folk

Dr Folk (Dr Folk)

I had always wanted to help others and was always intrigued by the human body. When I opened my own practice, I wanted to make a difference. I wanted to offer preventative care and reactive care to my patients while working with other medical professionals in the field to provide superior healthcare. I also wanted to provide a comfortable and friendly environment where patients feel appreciated and their ailments were addressed.

Chiropractic care is safe and conservative healthcare that re-establishes the proper position of joints to remove the pressure placed on the nerve. Once the correction is made, patients are able to return to the quality of life they deserve. We help you feel better, faster, for good.

It’s our mission to help families and individuals return to life through chiropractic care while providing a warm and inviting environment. We are result driven focusing on the cause of your aches and pains, not merely managing the symptoms.

Sterling Chiropractic offers chiropractic care that provides relief in fewer visits. We guarantee your experience here will be second to none. We offer tailored Chiropractic adjustments to your comfort level. By addressing the cause of the ailment, we are able to return you to activities in a short amount of time. Give us a call so we can get you back in the game.

Services

Click here to read more about our services!