Window World of Bowling Green is a locally owned and operated franchise, proudly providing exceptional value, expertise, and service from our Bowling Green location. We offer free, no-pressure in-home consultations in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Simpson, Todd and Warren counties.

Window World of Bowling Green has grown to be one of the largest home improvement resources in the region. With a wide array of products including vinyl replacement windows, new construction windows, vinyl siding, exterior doors, shutters, and gutters. With various colors and styles, we provide countless combinations of exterior solutions. Our products are designed to increase the performance of your home, bringing energy efficiency and functionality to new heights.

We back our products with powerful lifetime warranties and customer service. Schedule an in-home estimate today to learn more about how we can serve you.

For over 100 years, Good Housekeeping has been one of the strongest forces of consumer advocacy in America, standing for customer satisfaction, superior quality, and dependable warranties. The Good Housekeeping Research Institute stringently evaluates each product to give customers the peace of mind that if it has earned the seal, it is of the highest quality. The Good Housekeeping Institute is so thorough that Good Housekeeping provides a two-year warranty on every product it endorses. Should merchandise become defective within this time frame, it will be repaired, replaced, or the customer will be reimbursed. We take pride in the fact that our windows are backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal because of the quality and integrity that it represents. Window World has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal for the 10Th year in a row!Seal does not apply to product assembly or installation. If any product that bears the Good Housekeeping limited warranty Seal proves to be defective within two years from the date it was first sold to a consumer by an authorized retailer, Good Housekeeping will refund the purchase price or $2,000, whichever is less or, at Good Housekeeping's sole discretion, repair or replace the product.

1. Do you charge anything for an estimate of our job?

No, all of our estimates are free. Not many people know what it would cost to replace your windows so this is your chance to find out exactly what we would charge to do the job.

2. Do you replace windows year-round?

We can replace your windows as long as it’s not pouring rain or snow. If it’s really cold or really hot, we will replace fewer windows at a time so you don’t lose much heating or cooling. The energy savings of your new windows will recoup any lost heating or cooling you will experience during the installation.

3. How long does it take to replace my windows?

Most of our jobs are done in 1 day but sometimes the job may take longer. It all depends on how many windows, what type of windows we’re replacing, and how much extra work is involved.

4. What type of warranty do your windows have?

Our windows have a lifetime warranty that covers any issue with the vinyl parts, mechanical parts, seal failure, and even glass breakage. There is never any charge for warranty work for as long as you own the house. The warranty is also transferrable to the next owner when you sell the house. This makes a great selling point for potential buyers.

5. What is your lead time for work performed?

The lead time varies slightly depending on what products you purchase but our average lead time is about 6-8 weeks. We do not ever promise a particular install date at the time of sale because there are too many variables that could change that. The weather is the main culprit.

6. Do I have to pay for the windows upfront?

We require that you pay a 50% deposit at the time of sale and the remainder when the job is finished. We only collect a deposit because all of our windows are custom ordered and if you change your mind 2 weeks later, the windows have already been ordered and we would be stuck with them. There is no way for us to return the windows to the manufacturer. The only exception to the 50% deposit is when you finance your windows through Wells Fargo (we have several financing options). In those cases, we only require a 10% deposit.