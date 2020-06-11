Autoplay Caption

Contact Us:

https://comfortforamputees.com/

(606) 451-0668

info@comfortforamputees.com

About Us:

We specialize in providing comfort and motion for people that need prosthetics. William Bray, the owner, has over 30 years of experience. He is also an amputee that truly understands what patients are experiencing.

What To Expect:

In most cases, a patient’s first visit to our office will consist of several different steps in helping you as a patient understand the complete process of getting a prosthesis.

We will start by doing some tests that will establish your activity level and your potential for ambulation and activities beyond just normal ambulation.

We will spend a lot of time discussing your needs and wants, and we will set goals that are realistic and achievable. We want our patients to lead a productive and high-quality lifestyle.

Once we get to know you, we will make recommendations as to the components available to us from all over the world specific to your needs.

Financial

We will openly discuss all aspects of the cost of our services. We recommend you contact your insurance company and discuss your prosthetic coverage. We also suggest you make sure we are in your network. We have payment plans.

We understand that prosthetics are very expensive, and we will do everything within our ability to assist you in getting your prosthesis paid for.