The Muhlenberg County Health Department made an announcement on their Facebook page stating that it is no longer necessary to register or meet the criteria to be tested at the COVID-19 test site at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.

The test site is open until 5:30 today, and is open Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Testing is FREE.

Click here for a COVID-19 testing site near you.