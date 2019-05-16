Thursday was the 3rd Annual Donate Your Lunch Money event with the Backpack Program to help fight childhood hunger in Simpson County.

Six locations in Franklin set up tables from 11 to 2 p.m. collecting donations for the backpack programs across all Simpson County Schools.

It takes $120 to feed one child on the BackPack Program for the whole year, and there are about 200 children currently signed up for the program next school year.

Each year, the BackPack Program tries to collect all the money for the whole year on this one day.

While the program is through Feeding America, the entire program is funding through local donations.

Robin Hollingsworth, Community Education Director at Simpson County Board of Education, says “We have to fund-raise 100% so it’s wonderful that our community has embraced this program for almost 10 years now in funding and feeding our children.”

Hunt Ford of Franklin matched every donation received Thursday.

You can still donate by going to feedingamericaky.org and specifying that your donation is for Simpson County Schools.

