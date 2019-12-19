55-year-old accused of molesting, impregnating teen

A man accused of impregnating a 13-year-old is facing charges.

Shawn Rogers, 55, was taken into custody on Dec. 17.

According to Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull, Rogers and the victim were neighbors in Louisville.

He said Rogers would rent a room at the Bel-Air Motel in Clarksville where he would take the victim to have sexual relations.

“The evidence in this case is that the victim went willingly with the defendant to the motel room on numerous occasions. However, legally it is impossible for someone of that age to give consent to sexual activity with an adult,” Mull said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim stated they went to the motel between three and 20 times over the summer.

“The victim alleges that the pregnancy was a result of the sexual abuse that happened at the hands of the defendant,” Mulls said.

Mull said a detective in the case did believe grooming was involved and that Rogers would buy the victim food and other items.

Rogers was charged with four counts of child molesting. Each count of the allegation carries a potential of up to 40 years of imprisonment, according to Mull.