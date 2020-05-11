Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly plant prepares to resume production

The Bowling Green Corvette Assembly plant will resume regular production on May 26.

A spokesperson with General Motors tells 13 News in an email they are

focused on their team’s safety as they return to work. New protocols have been put in place with a focus on keeping COVID-19 out of the facilities through screening and preventing the spread via personal protective equipment. The PPE includes a face mask for every employee every day, enhanced cleaning, and having a plan to manage any suspected or confirmed case at Bowling Green or any GM facility.