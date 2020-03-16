COVID-19: Twin Lakes CEO pleas for public to take threat seriously

Italy overnight reported 349 deaths due to COVID-19. On Monday Andy Beshear annoucned the first death from the illness in the common wealth.

Wayne Meriwether, CEO of Twin Lakes Regonal Medical Center posted a plea to his facebook page, urging people to take the pandmeic seriously. He stressed as the pandemic plays out across the country, "Our healthcare system is likely to be stretched beyond our capacities."

"I wanted people to realize the serious of this situation if we don't get it under control with the actions we're taking now," said Meriwether.

The Medical Center's Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen says, "We have 15 negative pressure rooms for people that need ventilators and people that have aerosolization into the environment."

"It [the virus] could overload our hospitals around this country not just locally but all our hospitals," said Meriwether.

Meriwether says in his Facebook post, 5% of those infected will require hospitalization with 1125 of that percentage in critical condition. Twin Lakes only offers 6 ICU beds.

"It could affect our employees, so we don't have enough staff to take care of those patients, and if that happens we'll be in the situation where we will have to ration health care and I can't think of anything worse as a hospital administrator to think of who gets care and who doesn't."

He says we should continue the following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Just emphasize hand washing is the most important thing, avoid large crowds and practice your social distancing," said Meriwether.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Central Kentucky. 13 News will continue to report the latest results from health and government officials.