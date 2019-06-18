Today’s rain didn’t stop Community Education’s 22nd Annual Stand for Children Day.

Bowling Green Ballpark was the site of over 65 vendors and 700 children learning about events and programs in our community.

Kids learned valuable skills like CPR, nutrition, and more.

While the kids were having fun, parents and caregivers could learn about the programs offered in Warren County.

In the past 21 years of Stand for Children Day, this is the first time it has rained during the event.

“Because we’re at the home of the Hot Rods, Bowling Green Ballpark, all the activities are undercover so the kids and the camps have been coming in and families and they're having a great time with the businesses and vendors that are providing activities,” said Debi Wade Jordan, Executive Director at Bowling Green-Warren County Community Education.

Stand for Children Day began in Warren County in 1997, not as a fundraiser, but as a service and celebration offered to the citizens of our area.

The event was free and open to the public.

