Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

Democratic Party officials in Iowa are working furiously to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is considered one of the front-runners. She and the others are waiting Iowa results. (Source: CNN)

Frustrated presidential candidates are claiming momentum and plowing ahead in their White House quests.

Technology problems and reporting “inconsistencies” kept party officials from releasing results from Monday’s caucus, the much-hyped kickoff to the 2020 primary.

It was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner.

Instead, caucus day ended with no winner, no official results and many fresh questions about whether Iowa can retain its coveted “first” status.

State party officials say final results will be released Tuesday.

