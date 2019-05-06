GOP leaders: Bevin lacks votes to pass pension bill in House

Some top Republican lawmakers in Kentucky say GOP Gov. Matt Bevin hasn't lined up enough votes yet to pass his pension bill in an expected special legislative session.

House Majority Floor Leader John "Bam" Carney said Monday that Bevin is getting closer to gaining enough support. But Carney says the governor still lacks the votes to pass it in the House.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer also said he's heard from some House Republicans that the governor lacks the votes in the House. Thayer says the governor's bill would have a "pretty good chance" of passing the Senate.

Bevin's proposal is being presented as an alternative to a pension bill he vetoed. The goal is to give relief to regional universities and many agencies facing surging pension costs.