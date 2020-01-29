Gov. Beshear has proposed spending increases for public education

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed spending increases for public education from kindergarten through college and for health care in his first budget plan.

Beshear's proposal avoids spending cuts and counts on limited new revenues from taxes on cigarettes and sports betting.

The Democratic governor unveiled his budget in a speech Tuesday evening to the Republican-led legislature.

Beshear proposed a $2,000 pay raise for every public school teacher.

He calls for a 1% increase in the funding formula for public K-12 schools. Beshear's plan fully funds the state's Medicaid program, including the Medicaid expansion started when his father was governor.