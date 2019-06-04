Historic Railpark Train Museum unveils their June "SAVE THE DEPOT" poster

The Historic Railpark Train Museum unveiled their June “SAVE THE DEPOT” poster Tuesday.

This month's honored guest was South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block who performed after the unveiling.

Other guests included children from Parker Bennett and the Boys and Girls Club.

This month’s initiative focuses on our the depot’s new "Fund A Field Trip” program.

The Museum’s goal is to ensure the L and N Depot stays around for many years to come so that the children in the community will be able to visit and learn from the depot.

Jamie Johnson, Executive Director of the Historic Railpark Train Museum, says “Probably the number one most important thing that (this campaign) has done is lifted our spirits and shown us that the community really does care about the L and N depot and that no matter what we are going to save the depot.”

The June poster will be available for sale in the depot’s gift shop or online.

Only 50 limited edition posters are printed.