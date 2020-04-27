Join the “Keep Your Distance” Virtual 5K that is going on now to benefit qualifying families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Hundreds of runners and walkers are taking to the streets (and their treadmills) in USA Cares' Keep Your Distance VIRTUAL 5k Run/Walk for veterans!

Patriots all over the nation have joined this virtual event to get active and raise funds to help USA Cares provide emergency aid to service members, veterans, and their families during this health crisis.

This virtual 5K can be run, walked, or biked from any location: the road, the trail, the treadmill - wherever! Participants can move at their own pace and have two weeks from registration to complete their 5K.

Participants can start their race anytime now through Monday, May 25, 2020. Adult registration (18 years and up) costs $28/person, and youth registration costs $14/person.

During the 5K, participants track their walk or run distance by using a mobile fitness tracker app (MapMyWalk, RunKeeper, Strava, etc.) or wearable tech (Fitbit, Garmin, or Apple Watch, etc.)

When finished, participants take a screenshot of their app showing their completed distance and email it with a photo of themselves to media@usacares.org.

Each participant will then receive a finisher medal and certificate by mail.

All participants are also encouraged to share their accomplishment on social media using the hashtag #usacares.

Throughout the COVID-19 health crisis, U.S. Military personnel have been serving in several support capacities on the front-lines in their communities, significantly elevating their risk of coronavirus exposure.

Veterans have lost jobs and income to support their families, and calls to the veteran suicide crisis hotline have increased.

Additionally, the effects of social distancing and isolation are wreaking psychological havoc on veterans, especially those who suffer from PTSD, depression, and traumatic brain injury.

Anxiety and stress are potential factors that can contribute to increased veteran suicide.

All proceeds from this 5K will help support veterans and their families needing emergency aid during and after COVID-19.

This virtual race is a fun and healthy way to engage with people all across the nation for an important cause and a safe physical activity we can all rally behind.

Not only is this virtual race is an excellent way to stay active during this time, but also a chance to do something positive and help those who have served.

ABOUT USA CARES

USA Cares (www.usacares.org.) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to provide post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with emergency financial assistance and post-service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability. Our services improve the quality of life for veterans and their families and reduce potential factors that contribute to veteran suicide. To donate or to request assistance, please visit www.usacares.org.