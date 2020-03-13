Kentucky Wesleyan College President announces switch to online classes for spring semester

President of Kentucky Wesleyan College announced that beginning March 18th through the end of the spring 2020 semester all classes will shift to online delivery.

Health professionals and government leaders have been recommending to limit large scale gatherings. The class sizes at Kentucky Wesleyan do fall under the recommended size limits, the president said the safety of all is to be considered when determining how to best offer student education.

In order for faculty members to prepare to move to online courses classes will be canceled on Monday, March 16th and on Tuesday, March 17th.

All student events will be canceled through the end of March and the college will continue to evaluate these and other institution sponsored activities during the weeks and days ahead.

The campus will remain open this includes student support services academic services, residence halls, and dining facilities.

Students will have the option to check out of residence halls and if doing so an Express Check-Out form will be made available starting on Friday, March 13th.

All residential students who wish to remain on campus for the rest of the semester will be emailed an online application similar to the one students fill out when remaining on campus during breaks.

Fall 2020 housing selection, registration, and advising will also be moving to an online format.

There is no final decision on Commencement at this time. The college will continue to evaluate as circumstances allow.