LA-bound flight returns to Newark after flames seen by wing

A United Airlines jetliner headed for Los Angeles returned to New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport after flames were seen near a wing.

Flight 1871 landed safely early Thursday after video showed flames soon after takeoff.

A passenger told WABC-TV it appeared fire was coming from an engine.

Gabrielle Guzy says the flight had “only been in the air for a minute.”

In a statement, United said the flight returned because of a “mechanical issue.”

The airline says passengers deplaned normally and it was working to get the passengers to Los Angeles.

