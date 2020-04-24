Reopening of phase 1 health care services and facilities

Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that on Monday the state will begin the gradual restart and reopening of phase one health care services and facilities.

This includes businesses such as chiropractor offices and even though they will reopen the way they operate will be vastly different.

"We will be taking their temperature, asking them certain questions, and then at that point really instead of them coming into the lobby and waiting for their adjustment we will be calling them from their car and will be greeted by a doctor. We will make sure that the tables are sanitized and that they are wearing gloves and will have masks on," Said Dr. Grant Watkins, Doctor of Chiropractic.

Friday those offices are working to prepare for the reopening on Monday.

"Today has really been calling a lot of our patients, our emergency patients, people we know that need to have an appointment as soon as possible," said Dr. Watkins.

All patients will also be asked to wear masks as well to further ensure their safety.