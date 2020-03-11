SKyPAC discusses preparations for the coronavirus

With events being canceled and postponed across the U.S., event venues and theatres in Bowling Green such as the SKyPAC are making sure to make the necessary preparations.

"We look to what the industry best practice is and we are taking lead from the CDC which has sent out a bulletin for venues and large gatherings and we are following that very closely. We are also working with the Barren River Health District Health Department, the cabinet of health and family with the commonwealth of Kentucky as well as the county and the city so we are well plugged into what is going on around the country through our trade and industry practices," said Tom Carto, President, and CEO.

SKyPAC will also have their ushers that come into direct contact with people wear gloves.

"They are taking tickets and they are tearing tickets personal contact there so we are taking precaution with that otherwise we are just making sure that the place is as clean as possible and we have contingencies if someone gets ill during an event we have contingencies for that and we just want to make sure that people feel comfortable and that we are doing everything we can," said Carto.

SKyPAC does not anticipate any shows to be postponed or canceled, however, they encourage the public to visit their website for any updated information.