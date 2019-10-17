SKyPAC asking for community's feedback on future of entertainment venues

The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) says they are offering the community an opportunity to weigh-in on the future of both the entertainment venue and the Capitol Arts Center.

It's part of an ongoing strategic planning process. Over the next two weeks, the community is encouraged to complete a survey designed to evaluate how well SKyPAC is meeting the needs of the ten-county Barren River Area Development District.

These include Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

“This is the first strategic plan for SKyPAC in its seven years of existence,” said Tom Carto, President & CEO of SKyPAC in a press release. “We think the process will offer direction for the coming years and provide insight into what the community knows about us and our mission. We also want to hear from the region about what kind of entertainment options they would like to see at SKyPAC and the Capitol Arts Center.

SKyPAC is a non-profit organization responsible for overseeing the performing arts facility located on College Street as well as the historic Capitol Arts Center on Main Avenue.

Throughout the survey, participants will have the opportunity to react to existing programming/customer experiences and offer suggestions for events they would like to see come to SKyPAC and/or the Capitol Arts Center.

Everyone who fully completes the survey within the next two weeks will be registered to win a $500 VISA gift card. The deadline to enter in time for the lottery drawing is Nov. 5.

One winner will be determined by random drawing on Nov. 6, 2019.

Once the survey period has ended, the consulting firm will analyze the findings and submit a final report to SKyPAC expected sometime in December.

You can access that survey here.