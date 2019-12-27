Stores in Bowling Green encouraging people to shop local

Barbara Stewart Interiors have seen a lot of changes in the past 60 years.

since they opened in 1952 and one thing they are grateful for is social media

Advertising for small businesses can be pricy but social media helps them promote their store for free.

But one thing that is hindering all small businesses is online shopping.

"Shop local we gotta keep our local businesses going they support our taxes, they support our schools, we are able to give to non-profits in our local town and I think that is really important," said Susan Hoechner, Owner.

Although online shopping is convenient small stores want to remind you to still shop local.