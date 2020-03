The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall Of Fame is excited and honored to announce it’s 2020 Class of Inductees.

This is the 8th induction class. This year’s class is highlighted by 10 players and 3 coaches.

The Induction Celebration will be held on July 11, 2020 at the State Theatre, Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The public is invited to attend.

Bios for all 13 inductees can be found by going to the media page on the Hall of Fame’s website by clicking here.