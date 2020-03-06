WKU Regents approve classroom renovations for nursing

The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents today approved up to $1.5 million to renovate classrooms for the nursing program.

The work would combine three classrooms in the Medical Center/WKU Health Sciences Complex with seating capacity of 90 students each into two with a capacity of 140 each.

Mary Bennett, director of the School of Nursing and Allied Health, said the change will allow the school to accommodate more students in each cohort, helping to address an acute shortage of nurses in the area.

She noted the school has 160 qualified applicants for 120 openings in the next class.

Funding will come from carry forward monies accumulated within the School of Nursing and Allied Health.

Work will begin this summer and completed before the fall semester begins.

