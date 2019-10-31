WWE will hold the first women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia

WWE is making history in Saudi Arabia Thursday.

The entertainment company plans to hold the first ever women's wrestling match there.

World Wrestling Entertainment company was criticized last year for signing a 10-year contract to hold competitions in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom just recently allowed women to attend sporting events and drive.

WWE says that they hope the match will help show that women deserve the same opportunities as men.

WWE stars Lacey Evans and Natalya will throw down during the "Crown Jewel" pay-per-view event.