Warren County Sheriff’s Department begins extended fingerprinting hours July 1

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is making it easier to get your fingerprints.

Currently, the Sheriff’s office is only offering fingerprinting on Wednesdays between 8 and 11 in the morning.

Starting July 1st, fingerprinting will be available at the Sheriff’s Office any time during normal business hours.

To make this possible, more staff in the office have been trained on the fingerprinting procedures.

“It’s just one of those things.” says Sheriff Brett Hightower. “Seeing a need and kind of changing, changing how we interface with the community on a day to day basis and if there’s ways where we can be more helpful than that what we’re striving to do here. More efficient and more helpful I think is just better for our community.”

Hightower says the next step moving forward would be a digital system for fingerprinting, but he is still looking into his best options.

The Sheriff’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and fingerprinting costs 10 dollars.

