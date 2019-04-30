Woman attacked by bees after wind blows beehive off tree, onto her head

An Arizona woman was stung about 30 times in a bee attack Monday afternoon.

The woman was reportedly stung about 30 times. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities with the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department were called to a home daycare where the hive had fallen onto the woman’s head as she was walking her son. Crews said a heavy wind blew the hive on top of her head.

“Walking up to the house and with my wonderful luck, the second I got out of my car and walk under it, it falls on my head,” said the woman who asked to remain anonymous. “Yes it fell directly on my head. I heard it explode on my head.”

“My head, my shoulders, my arms, my fingers,” she said.

The woman said she rushed inside to the shower and immediately took Benadryl. The fire department foamed the hive and the front of the home to protect anyone else. An elementary school nearby was about to dismiss students.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out but she's now recovering. She said she's thankful it wasn't her son.

“I'm happy that I'm not allergic, I'm glad it didn't happen to somebody who was, so I'm okay with it happening to me," she said.

No one else was injured in connection to this incident.

Copyright 2019 KPHO via CNN. All rights reserved.