1 dead, 'multiple casualties' reported after shooting in Frankfort

Frankfort police are responding to a shooting with at least two victims at East Frankfort Park.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has confirmed one person was killed from an apparent gunshot wound as a result of the shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police couldn't specify exactly how many were shot, but they did say there were "some victims."

Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that Kentucky State Police are assisting local authorities and says there are 'multiple casualties resulting from a dispute.'

An employee at Frankfort Regional Medical Center confirms the hospital is taking in patients as a result of the shooting.

Officers have blocked off the park and closed a gate at the entrance. The city-owned park has tennis courts, walking trails and a disc golf course.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.