1 killed, 2 injured in Jeffersonville home explosion

One person died and two others were injured after a home exploded in Jeffersonville on Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Assembly Road, in the Capital Hills neighborhood, according to the Jeffersonville Fire Department.

The fire chief said the home where the blast originated from was "completely damaged."

“Twelve to 15-to-20 houses have sustained some sort of damage,” said Jeffersonville Fire Chief, Eric Hedrick. “I would say five to six of those have sustained considerable damage and may not be able to be occupied. We’re in the process now of doing our secondary research. That’s where we go back and look at all the affected residents to make sure that no one is in there. A more thorough search to make sure no one is in there.”

The name of the person who was killed has not been released yet. Hedrick said two other victims were being treated at University of Louisville Hospital.

Officials issued a statement Sunday afternoon, saying in part:

“The Jeffersonville Police Department will maintain security and portions of the 900 block of Assembly Rd. will be closed for safety. The Jeffersonville Street Department is on scene and cleaning the debris from the roadway; however, the area will continue to be closed for the next several days. There are several pieces of debris in elevated positions that pose a safety risk if they were to fall. Numerous houses near the explosion have been condemned by the Jeffersonville Building Commissioner due to structural damage.”

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore issued the following statement:

“The City of Jeffersonville is deeply saddened by Sunday’s home explosion. At this time, we know one life has been lost and others were injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Capitol Hills neighborhood.

We greatly appreciate our first responders and depend on them at a time like this.

We are a strong community and are lucky to live in an area that cares about its neighbors. This impacts us all.”

Vectren gas company officials confirmed the house that exploded belonged to a Vectren customer. Officials with the gas company said they’re at the scene to help with the investigation, and have shut off service to 14 additional homes in the area.

It’s not clear what caused the explosion.

Jeffersonville Fire Department tweeted Sunday afternoon that the explosion was not caused by a meth lab.

Neighbors said when they walked outside their homes, it looked like the aftermath of a tornado.

“We heard popping noises; we thought it was gun shots,” neighbor Shelly Kent said. “(We saw) someone screaming and someone hollering, ‘Where are you? where are you?'”

William Short, who lives across the street from the house, said the front doors, every window and brick was blown off his home.

“When I heard the first boom, I looked out the window,” Kent said. “Then I saw a big flash of light like a big fireworks going off; that’s when my windows came flying in.”

Residents compared the current state of their community to a disaster zone. They’re waiting to be let back in their homes to see what’s left.

Several neighbors also said they were told by authorities their homes were considered unfit to live in.