10 things you can do to manage coronavirus at home

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, you or someone in your household may get sick. The CDC says there are steps you can take to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community. (Source: CDC) Matthew Reynolds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are steps you can take to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community. 1. Stay home

People who are mildly sick with COVID-19 can isolate at home during their illness. Restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. 2. Monitor your symptoms carefully

If they worsen, contact your healthcare provider for instructions. 3. Rest and stay hydrated

You should do this any time you're sick. 4. Call ahead

If you have a medical appointment, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19. This will help their office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed. 5. If your symptoms are severe, call 911

If you have a medical emergency and need to call 911, notify the dispatch personnel that you have or are being evaluated for COVID-19.

Social distancing can help slow the spread of #COVID19 in affected communities. This means avoiding crowded places and maintaining distance from others. More prevention tips: https://t.co/bUyobRHpCE. pic.twitter.com/IQjSwRxIzn — CDC (@CDCgov) March 16, 2020

6. Cover your coughs and sneezes

Use a tissue when you cough or sneeze and then throw it away. If you don’t have one, cough or sneeze into your elbow.

7. Clean your hands often

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or, if soap and water are not available, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

8. Stay away from others in your home

As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room, away from other people in your home. Also, use a separate bathroom and clean any surfaces that may have blood or other bodily fluids on them.

9. Avoid sharing personal items

You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels or bedding with other people or pets in your home.

10. Clean all surfaces that are touched often

High-touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables.

For more information on COVIC-19, click here.

