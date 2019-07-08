10-year-old girl killed in Lexington DUI crash

A woman will face charges in Fayette County, after driving while intoxicated and causing an accident that led to the death of a 10-year-old girl, according to Lexington police.

The accident happened Friday, when police say 24-year-old Sequoyah Collins ran a red light and struck a car. The car had two adults and four children, aged 9 to 12, inside.

Alexia Gomez Hernandez, a 10-year-old who was in the car, was pronounced dead after the accident.

Collins is currently facing a DUI charge, with other charges pending.

The family of Hernandez has established a GoFundMe. The page has already surpassed its $10,000 goal.