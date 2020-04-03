During Governor Andy Beshear's Friday update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky, the governor showed a graph on the White House's projections with the number of cases and deaths due to people practicing social distancing.

"Social distancing is entirely in our control," Beshear stated.

While explaining the graph, Beshear stated that over 11,000 lives could be saved if Kentuckians strictly follow the public health guidelines in the upcoming months.

"I hope this motivates folks," Beshear stated. "I know this can be scary, it is. This whole thing is scary. At the start of a beautiful weekend and a beautiful spring when we want to get out and do different things, this is how important this is."

If Kentuckians do not follow the guidelines, 13,000 could die in the next few months.

The governor also stated this process will take as long as it needs to take.

The Governor announced 90 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky Friday, along with 6 new deaths. This puts the total number of cases at 831, and the total number of deaths at 37 in the state of Kentucky.