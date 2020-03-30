115 nursing home residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 in Sumner County, Tenn.

More than 100 residents and staff at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after receiving test results Sunday.

According to WSMV in Nashville, Sumner County officials have reported two of those residents died due to the virus.

Just days after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the executive order restricting outside visitors to enter assisted living facilities and nursing homes, officials worked with the Gallatin Center to evacuate 23 residents Friday.

Saturday, National Guardsmen began testing all residents and staff at the rehabilitation center. Residents who were showing symptoms of the virus were isolated.

The COVID-19 Unified Command created by Lee along with the Tennessee Department of Health says by Sunday, 59 additional residents and 33 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected residents have been hospitalized and staff members are currently isolated at home.

According to the governor’s office, the facility is being cleaned and disinfected thoroughly.