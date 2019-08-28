11th annual "To the Brim" Food Drive underway in Glasgow

Community leaders in Glasgow are hosting a food drive to help fight hunger in their community.

The Community Relief Food Pantry is hosting their 11th annual "To The Brim" Food Drive.

Donated items go to help the food pantry, the backpack food program, and the community soup kitchen.

"All across the country hunger is a problem," said Dr. Bharat Mody, an organizer of the food drive. "It is more common in Kentucky and more common in rural areas of Kentucky and that is why we decided to start our own local food drive 11 years ago."

If you wish to donate you can do so with a single item or organizers have pre-bagged items that can be bought for ten dollars and will be added to the donation box.

"In the local community we still think that about 20-25 percent of our seniors, our citizens, our children, at one time or another face hunger," said Dr. Mody.

Volunteers will be at the Houchen IGA and at Walmart collection items from 10am-6pm.

The food drive ends on Saturday.

