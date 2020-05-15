128 pounds of marijuana found after traffic stop on I-65

Kentucky State Police Post 4 traffic stop leads to two women being arrested after a large amount of marijuana was found inside a vehicle.

Late Thursday night, troopers from KSP Post 4 stopped a car at the 92-mile marker on I-65.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found approximately 128 pounds of suspected marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 24-year-old Lakotawind Destiny Jimenez, and her passenger, 25-year-old Glenazia Sinynte Mobely, both of California, were taken into custody, charged with trafficking marijuana over five pounds. Jimenez was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.