13 News joins in volunteer work for United Way Day of Caring

Wednesday morning several WBKO staff members traded out their 9 to 5 to volunteer their time for United Way's Day of Caring.

In Bowling Green, several staff members made their way to the Barren River Area Safe Space.

There, volunteers helped with fence work, tree maintenance, landscaping, and gardening.

WBKO's new Vice President and General Manager Tim Coles gladly traded the tie for some gloves to assist with the volunteer work.

"You know, we have a wonderful staff at WBKO and having everyone come out and do these things is what we should be doing and we have been doing for a long time, so it's great to see and obviously I've only been here for 30 days, so being part of it is just wonderful," said Coles.

Members of Retire United also volunteered their time. Work began around ten and ended around four.

In downtown Bowling Green others helped plant new flowers outside the office of GO-BG Transit.

Officials with Community Action of Southern Kentucky requested help replacing flowers and soil in nine wooden barrels along the sidewalk outside the main entrance.

They said the work could have taken all day, but with help they got the work done in about 4 1/2 hours.

"It makes you proud to be part of WBKO because we partnered with United Way for 11 years with this and it makes our community stronger, better, prettier," said Account Executive, Janette Boehman.

GO-BG Transit is located on East 11th Street. Community Action also requested volunteers to help with a car wash fundraiser.

In Logan County 13 News joined in with the American Red Cross helping install smoke alarms and providing fire safety tips to those in the community.

Our own Shane Holinde was in on the action going home to home installing smoke alarms, which could be life-saving to 190 homes in Logan County.

This is the fourth time the American Red Cross has installed smoke alarms.

"You hope that you never need a smoke alarm, but if you do at three in the morning and a house fire is raging these just could save a life," said Holinde.

The American Red Cross also helped educate the community on the safest way to evacuate a home if a fire starts.

