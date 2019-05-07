13 News obtains former Cave City Police Chief, Terrill Riley's termination letter

Former Cave City Police Chief, Terrill Riley's termination letter has been obtained by 13 News.

Riley claims his dismissal was 'sudden' as he was called into a meeting with Mayor Hatcher and the Barren County Sheriff and given the letter.

The letter states Riley was terminated "due to unsatisfactory performance of duties and hindrance of the performance of city functions."

According to the termination letter, Mayor Hatcher said he sent Riley a memo which instructed him to perform ten mandatory functions. Mayor Hatcher states in the letter, "To date, nearly four months later, you have refused and/or failed to perform a majority of those functions."

Riley told 13 News that he has a recording in the City Attorney's office on January 10 in which Mayor Hatcher praised him for, "the good work in relation to the memorandum."