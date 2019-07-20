148 Boy Scouts earned their Merit Badge at Aviation Day

148 Boy Scouts earned their Merit Badge Saturday after spending the day at the Aviation Heritage Park and the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport.

"A merit badge is a chance to get out and explore different career possibilities. They're learning a lot of things from the pilots," said Ashton Ballard, the local District Executive for Boy Scouts of America.

This was the first ever Aviation Day in the Wapiti district for the Cub Scouts as well as the Scouts BSA troops.

Wapiti District serves Warren, Barren, Logan, Edmonson, Butler, Hart, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Monroe, Allen, Green, Adair, and Simpson counties.

"I think it is very, very cool that we are getting opportunities like this from where we're from. I know a lot of people probably don't get these kind of opportunities," said Hunter Sowers, an Eagle Scout.

The Scouts got the chance to hear from pilots about the history of flying, the mechanics of a plane, and about famous local heroes from South Central Kentucky.

"I think the Boy Scouts in general is really neat for learning. They've taught us how it doesn't matter where you are from -- you can be a hometown hero," Sowers said. "It is really neat."

The Scouts are now co-ed. If you are interested in getting involved click Boy Scouts of America.