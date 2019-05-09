15th Annual Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Campaign begins Friday

Thursday was the kickoff party at BG Home Furnishings for the 15th annual St. Jude Dream Home Campaign.

At St. Jude --- no child receives a bill for their treatment.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning for the dream home and several other prizes.

Only 6,500 tickets will be sold before the giveaway on August 18th.

Every $100 ticket bought provides the opportunity to win the house and--or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more including

a year of gasoline and groceries courtesy of Houchens Industries, a zero-turn lawn mower from Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment and a 2019 Ford Mustang courtesy of Hunt Ford.

"Tomorrow is our kickoff and anyone is going to be able to call in and reserve a $100 ticket in support of the kids of St. Jude and not only will you be entered to win a gorgeous house by Sweets Design Build, but also some fun prizes along with that," said Mackenzie Adams, Development Rep for St. Jude.

BG Home Furnishings will also be sponsoring a $10,000 shopping spree for those attending the open house tours.

The tours begin July 20th.

"This is our 15th year, so I feel that there is just an added excitement for it. Bowling Green Community, they are tried and true everyone just really comes together for the kids of St. Jude," said Adams.

For more information on ticket sales, click Here.

