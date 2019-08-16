17 recovering after Greyhound, semi-truck collision on I-75

At least 17 people are recovering from injuries sustained in a collision between a Greyhound bus and a semi-truck. The accident happened at the 71 mile marker on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

Officials have yet to release details on the cause of the accident, including a determination of fault.

Each person taken to a hospital was a passenger on the Greyhound. Witnesses said the main entrance was blocked, leading some to seek other means of escape.

A Greyhound spokesperson said the company is cooperating with local agencies.

A second bus was sent to the scene to continue transporting passengers to their destination.