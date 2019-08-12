1797-2019: Warren County Sheriff's Office collecting memorabilia to honor history of department

The Warren County Sheriff's Office has served the community since 1797 and now officials are highlighting the history of the department.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower and local researchers are working together to honor the past by collecting facts and memorabilia that will be on display at the sheriff's office.

To share the history of the Warren County Sheriff's Office, researchers went back to the beginning and found the first sheriff to serve the community, Elijah Covington.

"He had been asked to, ordered to actually, arrest Daniel Boone, as well as Andrew McFadden, for fighting," said Dr. Wade K. Talley, who is researching the history.

Talley, a Warren County native, began working with Sheriff Hightower in January.

Together they are uncovering the history of the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

"We've identified 63 sheriffs going back over 222 years of Warren County history. Fascinating! Seventy-six different terms; some of them came and went," said Talley.

Hightower's vision of this project is to collect memorabilia and display it throughout the sheriff's office with pictures and shadow boxes.

"This is from Joe Hodges and there's a check here that he had written to the department of revenue for the state for $1,558,037, written back in, this was in 77," said Hightower.

Diving into the past the history reveals everything from two female sheriffs, 14-year-old sheriff Tommy Johnson, to the longest-serving sheriff in Warren County, Jerry "Peanuts" Gaines.

"And sometimes to know where you're going and where you're at, you've got to look at where you've been," said Hightower.

Over the years the faces and uniforms change, but the mission remains the same.

Sheriff Hightower is asking anyone in the community who knows their family has ties to a former sheriff to consider donating any memorabilia to the project.