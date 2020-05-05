18-year-old charged with DUI after ATV collision, juvenile airlifted in critical condition

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - An 18-year-old man was charged with DUI Saturday after police said he crashed an ATV.
Kentucky State Police investigated a single vehicle collision that occurred just after midnight on Bridgeport Keltner Road located 5 miles north of Edmonton.
KSP said Braxton Coomer of Columbia was operating a 2015 Polaris Razor east bound on KY 544 when he dropped off the shoulder of the roadway, lost control, struck a tree, and overturned several times.
Coomer wasn't injured, but was arrested and charged with DUI 1st offense < 21 years of age.
A juvenile passenger was air lifted to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. KSP said Coomer and the juvenile were not wearing helmets or a seat belt.