Lexington: 18-year-old substitute bus monitor accused of sexually abusing student

In Lexington, a substitute bus monitor has been accused of sexually abusing a girl on the school bus that he monitored.

18-year-old Brandon Brown has been charged with sexual abuse.

The incident was alleged to have happened on November 12. Brown was arrested this week on January 16.

As our sister station WKYT reports, Brown's arrest citation says he was in a position of authority and that he "came into contact with the victim as a result of that position."

The citation says Brown and the victim touched each other's private parts "while on the school bus he monitored."

A spokeswoman for the Lexington Police Department said the victim was 16. She also confirmed that the incident happened on a Fayette County Public Schools bus.

The spokesperson for Fayette County Public Schools told WKYT, "there is absolutely no tolerance for the reported conduct of the employee in this incident, and immediate action is taken when such a report is received."

All employees go through background checks, including child abuse and neglect reports.

The spokesperson said Brown's employment with the school district ended when they received the report of what happened on the bus.