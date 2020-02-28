19 graduate from Kentucky's public safety dispatch academy class

Friday, 19 law enforcement dispatchers graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.

Several are from our viewing area, with graduates from all across the state, comprising the 130th telecommunications academy class.

DOCJT says the four weeks of training consisted of 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements.

Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. DOCJT also provides in-service and leadership training for Kentucky public safety dispatchers and law enforcement officers.

Elizabeth E. Bennett, of Russell County Dispatch; Ashley A. Dobson

Campbellsville Police Department; Sydney M. Stratton, of Scottsville Police Department; and Haley M. Wright, of Grayson County 911 were among those who graduated.