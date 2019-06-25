19 pounds of marijuana intercepted in the mail

Detectives from several agencies along with agents from the U.S. Postal Service intercepted several packages Monday containing a large amount of marijuana.

Detectives from the Bowling Green/ Warren County Drug Task Force, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, Kentucky State Police Interdiction team, and agents with the US Postal Service intercepted three parcel packages travelling through Warren County to destinations in Logan County.

The packages contained around 19 pounds of high grade marijuana from California.

The report said a controlled delivery was made to an address in Logan County.

Arrests are pending.