19-year-old Bowling Green man charged with burglary

The Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress at 1306 McTavish Way in Bowling Green.

When Deputies arrived they observed a male suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Dalanie Bradley, of Bowling Green, attempting to leave the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that Bradley unlawfully entered the residence.

The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on the following charges: Burglary 2nd degree, Criminal

Trespass 1st Degree, and Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.

The investigation is on-going at this time.