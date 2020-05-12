191 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday including several Warren County children, 10 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.

Beshear said they are working to get children back into school in the fall. He said if things were done too fast and they had to pause then it wouldn't happen.

For the second day in a row, the governor asked parents to send children from the room due to a report of a second minor suffering from a COVID-19 related illness. Beshear said the minor wasn't doing as bad as the 10-year-old on a ventilator reported Monday, but both were showing symptoms of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

Dr. Steven Stack said the 10-year-old was showing signs of recovering, and the second patient was 16-years-old and admitted out of "an abundance of caution."

Dr. Stack gave an example of a 2.5 hour choir practice attended by 61 people where one asymptomatic person resulted in 32 confirmed cases, 20 probable cases, three hospitalizations and two deaths. He reiterated the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

Beshear reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 6,853. He announced 10 new deaths for a new death toll of 321.

Beshear said there were 110,609 people tested in the state, 1,825 ever hospitalized with 379 currently, 783 ever in the ICU with 215 currently. He pointed out that number was declining. A total of 2,546 people had recovered.

The governor reported 71 new cases in Warren County. He said he hoped for some information regarding more testing in the area. "We are with you Warren County, Bowling Green and the entire surrounding community," Beshear said.

Beshear reported several children in Warren County with the virus including a 2-year-old, 4-year-old, 5-year-old, two 7-year-olds and two 8-year-olds.