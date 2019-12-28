19th Annual Festival of Trains

If you are chugging along this weekend looking for something to do the 19th Annual Festival of the Trains will be this weekend through next weekend, at the Historic Train Museum in Bowling Green.

The Bowling Green model train club has been working on its display for this event since July.

There are several different scenes and moving parts all built by hand. The festival is free and open to anyone wanting a chance to steer a train around the track

"So there's really artistic where people can take models and make them look like the real thing. There are also some other things, more background components like engineering to design all of our different individual modules," said Austin Meredith, club member, "I am more sort of background kind of person. I am an engineering student a Western actually so being able to do that was a lot of fun."

The festival will continue Sunday, December 29th, at the Train Museum from 1 PM to 4 PM.