2 Alabama deputies injured in dragging incident caught on video

Two Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies were injured during a Friday morning traffic stop that involved one of Tuscaloosa’s most wanted.

Authorities said two Alabama deputies were hurt when a suspect tried to drive away. (Source: WBRC/Gray News)

Dashcam video from the patrol car shows what happenede after the man took off, dragging one of the deputies.

The deputies were making a traffic stop and trying to serve a warrant on Hunter James Waldrop.

Waldrop is in custody. He is charged with theft of property 1st degree, escape 3rd degree, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault 3rd degree.

The deputies were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Both have since been treated for their injuries and released.

Public Information Officer Jason Powell says the deputies were dragged by the suspect’s vehicle before it went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Waldrop couldn’t get away because his driver-side door was pinned against a tree.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy said these type of cases have to stop. He said people charged with several felonies should remain in jail and not easily get bond.

