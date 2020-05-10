2 Owensboro women arrested for drug trafficking, criminal child abuse

Kentucky State Police troopers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3200 block of Wandering Lane in Owensboro just after 5:00 p.m. Friday night.

Troopers located several grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine packaged in individual baggies, oxycodones and various drug paraphernalia.

One package of suspected methamphetamine was located on the floor where a two-year-old child stays.

Kelley Clark, 24 of Owensboro was arrested and charged with:

1) Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree - Methamphetamine

2) Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Opiates

3) Trafficking of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense – Methamphetamine

4) Criminal Abuse 2nd Degree – Child Under 12

5) Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

6) Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug

7) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Patty E. Clark, 64 of Owensboro was arrested and charged with:

1) Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree - Methamphetamine

2) Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Opiates

3) Trafficking of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense – Methamphetamine

4) Criminal Abuse 2nd Degree – Child Under 12

5) Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

6) Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug

7) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

8) Resisting Arrest

Both women were taken to the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

Kentucky Department of Community Based Services assisted troopers on-scene.

The two-year old child, who was in the residence, is now in their custody.