2 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio County

On Thursday May 28, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 9 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 3 in Daviess County, 3 in Henderson County, 2 in Ohio County, and 1 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 665. Seventeen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 665 confirmed cases in the district, 78 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 507 (76%). As of May 27, 2020 the state of Kentucky was reporting 9,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 400 statewide deaths. “As things continue to open up we want to remind everyone the virus is still out there,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family.”

The health department will offer free COVID-19 testing next week. Curbside testing will be available at our clinic site in McLean County on June 2. We will also provide testing from our mobile unit in Centertown, Kentucky in Ohio County at Western Elementary School on June 2. Testing will be available at our Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster County clinic locations on June 3. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested. If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

Kroger will also will be providing testing this week at Henderson Community and Technical College through today. To sign-up for the Kroger testing site visit https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethrutesting.

The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

 Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance.

 Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

 To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

 Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

 Stay home when you are sick.

 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

 To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

 If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60%

alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home. To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents – www.kycovid19.ky.gov. The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and

confirmed locally. These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Additional demographic information includes*

Average age: 43

Age range: 7 months old – 93

Male – 55.1%

Female – 44.9%

*Not all demographic information is available

because of incomplete reporting from a testing

site.