2 children die in residential fire, mother arrested

Police say two children who were left home alone have died in a fire and their mother is facing charges.

Emergency crews responded to the residential blaze Tuesday afternoon in Cadiz and found the bodies of both children during a search of the home.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that an investigation determined that 30-year-old Keyona Bingham left her children unattended and a fire started while she was away.

Troopers charged Bingham with two counts of wanton endangerment and took her to the Christian County jail. Authorities say they haven't determined how the fire started.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether Bingham has an attorney.

